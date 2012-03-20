MADURAI: Industrial associations in Madurai also joined their counterparts elsewhere in the state in welcoming the government’s decision to commence the KKNPP. Conveying their ‘heartfelt gratitude’ to the government, Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry president N Jagatheesan expressed hope that the second reactor at Koodankulam would go live within a month of the commissioning of the first 1,000 MW reactor. “The Centre should allocate the entire power generated from the KKNPP to TN,” Jagatheesan said, while adding that if the Centre also fulfil CM Jayalalithaa’s demand for additional power from the central grid, it would help solve the power crisis in the state.

The Confederation of Indian Industry and the Madurai District Tiny and Small Scale Industries Association (MADITSSIA) also welcomed the decision.