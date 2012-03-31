SALEM: The wife of a government school teacher, who was arrested on rape charges on Thursday, allegedly committed suicide by hanging at her house near Omalur on Friday morning. On Thursday, the victim’s husband, Ganesan (32), who was works in a primary school, was arrested and sent to the Omalur sub-jail on charges of raping and threatening to murder an 18-year-old college student.

The two are said to have started an affair after the girl went to him for maths tuition while she was in Class XII.