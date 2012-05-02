CHENNAI/TIRUCHY/PUDUKKOTTAI: Pudukottai DMK district secretary Periyannan Arasu leads the race for the party’s ticket to the ensuing Pudukottai by-election, if party sources are to go by. Former Union Minister S Raghupathy, Periyannan Arasu and a few other DMK functionaries were among those who had met party chief M Karunanidhi in this regard on Monday night.

Karunanidhi had reportedly told them that a decision would be taken after consultations with senior party leaders. Besides Periyannan, Raghupathy is also said to have sought ticket to contest from the constituency. However, Periyannan has better chances of getting the ticket than Raghupathy, said sources. The party will announce the candidate formally after holding the candidate interview soon.

A senior Congress leader said that his party would maintain the coalition dharma and support the DMK in the by-election.

Thiruma Push for

Common Candidate

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) leader Thol Thirumavalavan on Tuesday urged the DMK and CPI to field a common candidate in the bypoll. The CPI’s decision not to contest the by-election would go in favour of the ruling AIADMK, he told reporters in Tiruchy.

Urging the CPI to reconsider its decision, the VCK leader said his party would support the communist candidate if the party came forward to field one.

He also appealed to the DMK to take efforts to field a common candidate against the AIADMK. Thirumavalavan said his party would not contest the bypoll and would decide on its stand after holding consultations with the party functionaries.

DMDK District Unit Keen to Enter Fray

While DMDK leader Vijayakant remains non-committal on his party contesting the bypoll, the district unit is thinking the other way.

The party’s district functionaries, who met in Pudukottai, said that DMDK would “secure the 30th MLA for the party”. The party has 29 MLAs in the present Assembly. A resolution in favour of contesting the bypoll was adopted at the meeting of the administrative council of the party held on Tuesday. The party members said they hoped that Vijayakant would announce the party candidate for the bypoll.