NEW DELHI: The Centre is considering Tamil Nadu’s demand for 100 per cent allocation of electricity generated by the two 1,000 MW units at Koodankulam nuclear power project.

Minister of State in PMO V Narayansamy told the Lok Sabha that CM J Jayalalithaa had written to Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in this regard. “It is under the consideration of the Prime Minister,” Narayanasamy said during Question Hour.

Baalu (DMK) said Tamil Nadu was reeling under severe power cuts and sought to know from the Centre whether it would allocate 100 per cent power generated from Koodankulkam to the electricity-starved State.

“The member is right in saying that TN is starved of electricity. It is a fact. The member also raised the question whether its production will be utilised for TN. In this connection, the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu also wrote a letter to the Prime Minister,” Narayanasamy said.

Jayalalithaa has written to the PM twice demanding that the entire power generated by Koondankulam nuclear power project be allocated to Tamil Nadu.