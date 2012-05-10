CHENNAI: Participating in the discussion on the demand for grant to Backward Classes department in the Assembly, several legislators wanted certain castes to be reclassified. While R Ramamurthy of the CPM wanted the 24 Manai Telugu Chettiars to be brought under the Most Backward Classes (MBC) cateogy from the Backward Classes (BC) list, K Lingamuthu (CPI) wanted the Saiva Vellalar community to be brought under BC from the OC categoy.

Ramamurthy also wanted the Narikuravas to be reclassified as belonging to the STs from their present status of MBCs. BC and Minorities Welfare Minister A Mohammedjan said the plea to reclassify 24 Manai Telugu Chettiars was under the consideration of the Backward Classes Commission. MMK member MH Jawahirullah appealed that the 3.5 per cent reservation for Muslims be increased to 5 per cent. Referring to a plea for reclassification of certain castes, PMK MLA A Ganeshkumar said that Vanniyars should be given an exclusive quota.

Meanwhile, Minister Mohammedjan pointed out that there were 6729 Wakf institutions in the State and that Wakf property worth `130 crore were retrieved.