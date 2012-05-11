CHENNAI: An actress has approached a city court to file a complaint against Kanchi Seer Jayendra Saraswathi for his alleged defamatory remarks against her.

Actress Ranjitha, who was not present when the matter was called for being taken up by the First Additional Chief Magistrate on file, has been asked to be present in court on May 14.

In her complaint, the actress said she is a strong believer in the principles of Hinduism and had attended discourses of self-styled godman Nityananda in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka and became his disciple.

She claimed that the insinuation by the Kanchi Seer, during an interview on Wednesday, that she was always in the company of Nityananda and in the habit of accompanying him wherever he went had subjected her to "immense agony and stress" and was defamatory.

In her complaint, she wanted the court to take cognisance of the alleged offence committed by the Seer, which was punishable under Section 499 (defamation) and Section 500 (punishment for defamation) of the IPC.

The Kanchi seer had reportedly made the remarks on Wednesday when he opposed Nityananda's appointment as the head of the 1,500-year-old Saivite Mutt, Madurai Adheenam.

"Madurai Adeenam is one of the oldest mutts in India and headed by famous saints like Thirgnana Sambandar. The pontiffs of Madurai Adheenam should tonsure their head and wear 'Rudraksha'," Jayendra Saraswathi had said while alleging that Nityananda was involved in a sex scandal.

The appointment of Nityananda, who is facing criminal charges, including rape, as the head of the Mutt, has triggered a controversy, with many religious leaders and political outfits protesting against his appointment.

Nityananda had landed in controversy after a video footage purportedly showing him in a compromising position with an actress was telecast by local TV channels in March 2010.

He was arrested on April 21 from Solan in Himachal Pradesh and granted bail on June 11 the same year by Karnataka High Court.

The Kanchi Seer and his junior Vijayendra are facing murder charges in connection with the killing of Sankararaman, manager in Varadarajaperumal temple in Kancheepuram in 2004.

Trial in the case is on in a Puducherry sessions court.