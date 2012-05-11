Home States Tamil Nadu

Saffron bloom in TN is party wish

MADURAI: Political equations in Tamil Nadu will receive the attention of the BJP top brass in the Lok Sabha elections slated for 2014. This was apparent on the first day of ‘Thamarai Sangamam’

MADURAI: Political equations in Tamil Nadu will receive the attention of the BJP top brass in the Lok Sabha elections slated for 2014. This was apparent on the first day of ‘Thamarai Sangamam’, the two-day conference of the BJP. Leader after leader made predictions that the BJP would be the party that would ultimately have a role in derailing the to-and-fro of power between the two Dravidian majors in the State.

“It is 45 years since the Congress was rooted out of power to never return. Power keeps swinging between the DMK and the AIADMK. But what good has come of it?” asked BJP State president Pon Radhakrishnan. He said the party was witnessing growth in the State and would eventually come to play a major role in Tamil Nadu politics. The view was also reflected by BJP national president Nitin Gadkari. “The BJP’s road to forming the government in Tamil Nadu is set. The day is not far where the BJP will be in power both in Chennai and Delhi,” said Gadkari to applause from his audience of more than a lakh.

Gadkari also appealed to people from across the country to not fall prey to the false propaganda of the Congress. “The Congress keeps spreading the falsehood that the BJP is a Hindu fundamentalist organisation that does not represent minority communities. I would like to point out that nine of our MLAs in Goa are Christians,” said Gadkari.

