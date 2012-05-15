NT Sivadasan, SP (Traffic), speaking at a meeting of auto drivers and police officials on Tuesday

PUDUCHERRY: The swelling number of autorickshaws, following the issue of more permits recently, has added to the traffic woes of the Puducherry region. The traffic police here are, however, determined to deal with it and decongest the roads. In this regard a meeting of the autorickshaw drivers, transport officials was held at the initiative of the traffic police here on Tuesday.

The Puducherry region has about 3500 autos with 500 new auto permits being issued recently.

During the meet,N T Sivadasan, SP (Traffic), urged drivers not to park their vehicles haphazardly and asked them to use authorised parking, earmarked for the purpose.

When the issue of increase in the number of autorickshaws was pointed out, he said the creation of unauthorised parking would create problems for them.

Raghunath, an official with the Regional Transport Office (RTO),informed the meeting that the transport department would soon notify the list of authorised autorickshaw stands in town.

If there were any complaints about the list, the drivers could approach the RTO.

The traffic SP raised the issue of operating unregistered vehicles with fake registration numbers and requested them not to operate autos without proper licence,warning of strict action against such violators.

SP Sivadasan advised the drivers not to ply autos with persons more than the permitted numbers.

He also told them not to overload the vehicles with children when the schools reopened.