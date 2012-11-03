Chief Secretary M Sathiavathy, who is also the Chief Vigilance Commissioner, came under fire from an individual over the appointment of teachers in the Education Department at a public interface meeting held on Friday.

Sathiavathy was bombarded with allegations of corruption by the person who also raised slogans against her claiming that it would “good for the Union Territory” if she was moved out. The chief secretary challenged the man to provide evidence against her. Certain policy decisions were taken by the government on compassionate grounds on the directions of the Lieutenant Governor Iqbal Singh and Chief Minister N Rangasamy, she said, explaining the induction of 16 retrenched teachers in the Department of Education.

However, the individual contended that teachers, with BA (Literature) and B.Ed degrees, absorbed as School Assistants, did not meet the requirements of social science teachers and demanded to know in which school they were posted. The chief secretary provided no reply to his allegation.

As he continued to make allegations, she ordered his removal. The individual, however, walked out.

The chief secretary also came in for criticism for conducting a single interface programme when the direction from CVC was to conduct one for each department. She questioned the people over taking bribes from political parties for voting and said corruption could only be rooted out if both sides refrained from bribes.