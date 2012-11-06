The Government of Tamil Nadu has decided to appeal against a single Judge order to de-freeze the bank accounts of PRP Exports and PRP Granites and allowing the companies to continue their quarry operations on their leased property and import and export activities.

On Monday, Advocate General A Navaneethakrishnan put forth the appeal before a division bench of the Madurai Bench of the High Court, comprising Justices K N Basha and P Devadass.

The Judges said the matter would be taken up on Tuesday.

In the affidavits filed by the Chief Secretary, Industry Secretary, District Collector and Superintendent of Police on behalf of government, it was said that in the impugned order, the Judge went beyond the scope of writ petition while granting the relief in favour of PRP Exports without appreciating the main relief prayed for by the petition itself.

“The writ petition was only for the removal of a seal on the petitioner’s building premises as well as the return of property, namely the vehicles, seized,” the government said in its petition.

The order of the single judge was in error as it commented that the investigations conducted by the police (in the granite scam) were faulty, since the said preliminary investigations were pending as on date and not yet concluded.

In another affidavit, Madurai Collector Anshul Mishra detailed the powers conferred under relevant Acts and rules to the officials concerned to find out and curb the illegal quarrying operations.