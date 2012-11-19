Opposition leader and former chief minister V Vaithilingam asked Chief Minsiter N Rangasamy to furnish an explanation as to why he failed to raise the issue of release of Cauvery water to the Karaikal region in the Southern Zonal Council meeting held recently.

Addressing reporters with Union minister of state for Prime Minister’s Office V Narayanasamy on Sunday, Vaithilingam said, when the CM could raise other issues including the curb on interstate sand movement and soil erosion, why did he miss on the Cauvery issue, which was affecting the livelihood of Karaikal farmers.

The Congress Union Minister, who later revealed that he was in Karaikal for welcoming former independent MLA, Marimuthu, into the party, said the farmers were facing a heavy loss on paddy cultivated in 6000 hectares as the Cauvery water was yet to reach the region. The water released so far was being diverted at the border by Tamil Nadu, he said.

Both Vaithilingam and Narayansamy blamed AIADMK leader and MLA A Anbazhagan for not raising the issue on non-release of Cauvery water with the party general secretary and Tamil Nadu CM. Vaithilingam further opined that the people of the Union Territory have elected five AIADMK legislators, who have been silent on this issue, now owe an answer to the people.