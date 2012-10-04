As part of the preparations for the DMK’s human chain protest on October 5, party functionaries in Cuddalore district are reaching out to couturiers in Tiruppur, Erode, Aathur and Chennai for stitching black shirts to dress up cadre from the youth and student wings for the occasion.

After party president M Karunanidhi announced that party cadre would wear black clothes at the human chain against the government, meetings were held in Cuddalore district to discuss local preparations when the black shirt issue came up. Then, the mad scramble began.

“We have bought 250 shirts from Chennai and have asked the office bearers of the union and branches to buy five to 10 shirts each. Some cadre have bought black shirt materials that have been given to tailors with the instruction to deliver the stitched shirts before Friday,” said Saba Rajendran of Panruti, former MLA.

“Since hundreds of cadre will take part in the protest, availability of black shirts in local textile shops would not be enough. So we placed a bulk order with stitching units in Tiruppur, Erode and Aathur areas,” said a youth wing functionary.