Members of Congress held a protest in Vellore on Wednesday, demanding action against those who are hindering the functioning of the Koodankulam Nuclear Power Plant (KKNPP).

The protest was held in front of the Vellore Collectorate and slogans were raised in favour of KKNPP. Protestors demanded that KKNPP is inaugurated and action is taken against locals who are hindering the functioning of the plant.

They believed that the functioning of the plant would address the power shortage that the State faced. Similar protests took place in all district headquarters by the party.

The protest in Vellore was led by the party’s state general secretary C Gnanasekaran, district presidents Murali, Ramgopal and youth wing president P S Palani.