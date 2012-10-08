A letter from SM Krishna, External Affairs Minister and former Karnataka chief minister, to Prime Minister Manmohan Singh urging him to order an immediate stop to the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu has evoked sharp response from political parties in Tamil Nadu.

While PMK founder S Ramadoss called for Krishna’s removal from the Union Cabinet for failing to respect the Constitutional role of his office, MDMK chief Vaiko lashed out at Union ministers from Tamil Nadu for failing to stand up for the State.

“There is not a single minister from Tamil Nadu who has concern enough to raise his voice on the issue. None of them have shown their spine by writing to the Prime Minister,” said Vaiko in a strongly worded statement on Sunday. “This is deplorable. The people of Tamil Nadu now know which of these ministers, whom they have voted for, are truly on their side,” he added.

While steering clear of the ministers from Tamil Nadu, Ramadoss was uncharitable towards Krishna.

“He is a Union minister. According to the Constitution, he is a minister for the whole country, not just his State.

But, right from the beginning, Krishna has behaved partial towards Karnataka. This is evident in the way he has handled the Sri Lankan Tamil problem,” said Ramadoss.