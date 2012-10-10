Owner of a cracker manufacturing unit was arrested for allegedly storing a huge quantity of crackers worth Rs 3 lakh at his residence in Villianur near here on Tuesday. The police, led by inspector Basakarane, found the stored crackers following a search in the predominantly residential area.

Police said Azhawar, owner of the unit, had the necessary permit, but was arrested for keeping the crackers at his residence.

It may be recalled that the police had been conducting searches for country-made bombs, in the light of recent attacks on rivals by rowdy elements.