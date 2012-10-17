While a special team investigating the multi-crore granite scam, conducted a surprise search on the office of the Olympus Granite Private Limited at Teppakkulam here on Monday, police hope that Durai Dhayanidhi, one of the key accused in the multi-crore granite scam, against whom a Melur court issued a non-bailable arrest warrant on Monday, might surrender before a court or police soon.

Durai Dhayanidhi, son of union minister M K Alagiri, has been evading arrest in the granite case.

The search party seized some incriminating documents relating to the granite case.

“We have seized some documents relating to the mining operation and exports of granite by the company. The documents pertaining to details of the business transactions of the firm and records of the company registration were also confiscated,” an official said.

The search was conducted in the presence of the manager of the firm Balasubramanian and sisters of Nagarajan, who is absconding. Now, Olympus Granite building has been converted into Mahesh Real Products Limited, a ball production company owned by ‘Soodam’ Mani, a DMK bigwig and close associate of union minister Alagiri.

Twelve teams have been formed to nab Durai Dhayanidhi after a Melur court issued non bailable arrest warrant against him on Monday.

Already advance bail application filed by Durai was dismissed by the HC and and the accused filed another bail petition in the HC recently.