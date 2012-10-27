A day after two DMDK MLAs met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalaithaa, two more party legislators today called on the AIADMK supremo, triggering off wild speculations of a possible rift in the main opposition party.



However, DMDK MLAs S Michael Rayappan and C Arun Pandian, said they had called on the Chief Minister at her Poes Garden residence to discuss about welfare activities in their respective constituencies, Radhapuram (Tirunelveli) and Peravurani (Tanjavur).



Their party colleagues S Sunderarajan and K Tamil Azhagan had met Jayalalithaa yesterday under a similar pretext.



Meanwhile, DMDK founder and Opposition Leader in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, Vijayakant refused to respond to these developments and said there were more important issues dominating the state.



He and some of his party supporters were also allegedly involved in an altercation with journalists at the airport here.