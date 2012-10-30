Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa on Monday said the total number of police personnel in the State stood at 1,13,629 in the ratio of one police officer for 635 members of the public. As on January 1, 2012, only 82 per cent of personnel were on duty against the total number of personnel allowed.

The CM said to set right this shortage, she had ordered recruitment of 12,208 personnel through the Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB). Following this, 12,162 persons have passed the exams conducted by the board and were undergoing medical examination.

Those who are medically fit for the job, would be given seven months of training and only after that they may join the service. However, considering the ever-increasing population and the number of personnel retiring from the service every year, the strength of the police should be increased, she said. To bridge this gap, 19,096 posts should be created. Besides, creating the brigade to assist police becomes necessary in their activities. By doing so, police officers could engage themselves in an efficient manner in major activities like maintaining law and order, and preventing and investigating crimes, she said.

To recruit the youth for the Tamil Nadu Special Police Youth Brigade (TNSPYB), district-wise exams would be conducted by District Superintendents of Police. A certain percentage of the youth, who satisfactorily complete one year probation, would be eligible for absorption as constables in the department in the existing vacancies.

The TNUSRB would conduct a special exam every year and would release the list of successful candidates. Those who do not pass would be allowed to continue in the TNSPYB till they attain the age of 40. After that, the State would provide alternate employment for them.