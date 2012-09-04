Two persons were killed on the spot and 37 sustained injuries when a TNSTC bus rammed against a roadside tree on Monday, near the Perambalur RTO office on the Tiruchy-Chennai highway.

Sources said the TNSTC bus coming from Tiruthani to Tiruchy was nearing Perambalur during the wee hours of Monday, when the driver Senthil Kumar (37) of Musiri in Tiruchy, lost control of the vehicle and hit a roadside tree. M Prabhu (35) of Sirukalappur village in Lalgudi and G Athilakshmi (55) of Madurai died on the spot.

Around 37 passengers including C Pakyaraj (45) of Peravoorani, S Ponnivalavan (56) of Pudukkottai, K Kadhar Basha (40) of Chitoor in Andhra Pradesh, L Ashok Kumar (27) of Thiruvallur, E Chellappa (42) of Arakkonam and D Chitra (31) of Madurai, were injured.

Perambalur police rushed to the spot and recovered the bodies. They also arrested the driver. The injured have been admitted to the Perambalur and Tiruchy government hospitals.