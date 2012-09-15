Oz social worker ends life

Express News Service By

A Sydney-based social worker, Ian Maxwell Dickens, (66) committed suicide by consuming poison at a hotel here on Thursday.

Superintendent of Police (North) S Ramaraj said three suicide notes were found on Ian. According to one of them, losses in the share market forced him to take the extreme step.

Ian had checked in at the hotel on August 29 and since the hotel staff failed to get any response from him, they called the police, who used a duplicate key to enter the room.

The Australian Embassy has been informed about the death.