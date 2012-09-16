Boatmen threaten strike over pay

Express News Service By

Around 30 boat operators attached to Pondicherry Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) in Chunnamber, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam on Saturday threatened to go on strike from September 27 demanding a grade pay at par with other drivers of the PTDC.

General secretary of the Association of Boat Drivers R Gajapathy said the boat drivers receive lower pay than other drivers of the same grade. “Though the Board of Directors of the Corporation had decided to provide equal grade pay, the boat drivers are being paid less. Grade (I) pay is Rs 2800 but we get Rs 2000, for Grade (II) the pay is Rs 2400 but we get only Rs 1900 and for Grade (III) it is Rs 1900 while we get Rs 1800,” he said.

Gajapathy pointed out that they were recruited in 1991 on a daily-rated basis but their services were regularised in 1997. “Since there are no promotional avenues we want the corporation to provide us equal grade pay on the basis of the recommendations of the Sixth Pay Commission,” he demanded.

As per the association, the corporation had promised to consider their demands following protests by the boatmen in May. “But so far nothing has materialised. The government too assured to call us for a discussion in the first week of September but nothing has happened yet,” said Gajapathy.