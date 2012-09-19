New LAD director, regional administrator for Yanam
The government on Tuesday appointed ASPS Ravi Prakash who was the project director of District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) as the director of local administration. Member Secretary of Bharathiar Plakalaikoodam S Ganessin was appointed as the regional administrator of Yanam. According to a government order, S Rajamanicam was appointed as the Commissioner of Pondicherry Municipality.