An auto driver, Vijayaraj, who attempted to immolate self on Monday to protest the visit of Sri Lankan president Mahinda Rajapaksa to India, succumbed to the burns around 12.50 pm on Tuesday, triggering protests by political parties and outfits.

Just before he died, the 26-year-old was said to have uttered the names of Naam Tamizhar Iyakkam founder Seeman and VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan.

Seeman, flanked by special branch police, visited Vijayaraj at the Salem Government Hospital around 11 am. However, no words were exchanged as Vijayaraj was alternating between semi-consciousness and consciousness. Shortly after Seeman’s visit, Vijayaraj breathed his last. Word of his demise soon got around, triggering protests by members of various political parties and outfits.

Protesters reportedly did not allow the body to be removed from the ward to the postmortem room.

They wanted the FIR filed in the case under Section 309 (attempt to suicide) of the IPC to be altered to Section 306, thereby implicating UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, PM Manmohan Singh, BJP leader Sushma Swaraj and Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan for instigating Vijayaraj’s suicide. The activists also wanted a copy of the altered FIR and the victim’s 36-page diary seized by police, to be handed over to them.

Other demands included the disclosure of the statement given to the magistrate in connection with the case.