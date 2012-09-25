Kerala Health Minister V S Sivakumar visited the ailing Malayalam comedian Jagathy Sreekumar, popularly known as ‘Jagathy’, at CMC hospital, here on Monday.

After a brief interaction with the actor and his family members, the minister said that he was happy that the actor was making good progress. “He looks much better now and I see his condition has improved,” he said, adding that he hoped to see the actor back in Kerala at the earliest.

Actor Sreekumar was admitted at CMC hospital on April 12 when he was transferred from Calicut, where he had been undergoing treatment earlier. The actor was seriously injured in a road accident at Panambra near the Calicut University at Thenhipalam in Malappuram district in March this year. Sreekumar and his driver had been admitted to the intensive care unit of the Malabar Institute of Medical Sciences in Calicut. After undergoing a series of surgeries, he was transferred to CMC for further specialised treatment.

He has been under the care of experts from the departments of neurology, neuro-surgery, physical medicine and rehabilitation, besides the surgical intensive care units attached to the hospital. His family members are with him.

According to the minister, the actor was able to recognise the minister when he entered the room. “He is taking food and is able to walk with some support. Very soon he may be discharged,” the minister said. The minister who had come to Chennai to attend a function had planned to visit Sreekumar in Vellore as the actor was a close family friend. “He hails from my constituency, Calicut,” the minister said. Family members and the cine industry in Kerala was praying for Sreekumar’s return, he added.