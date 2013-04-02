Kalpakkam scientist hurt, family dead

Express News Service By

In the second accident in as many days, two of a family, including a seven-month-old baby, and the driver of a taxi were killed and a scientist was severely injured when their vehicle collided with an SUV on East Coast Road on Monday.

According to police, Manish Kumar (32), a native of Bihar, and a scientist at the atomic power station, Kalpakkam, was returning after a three-day holiday from Bengaluru with his wife Dhanya (28) and seven-month-old son Samar.

The family rented a car from Central Railway Station to Kalpakkam. When the car, driven by Udayakumar (32), of Villiambakkam, neared Sulerikadu on ECR near Mamallapuram, an SUV coming from Puducherry collided head on with it.

Dhanya, Samar and the driver Udayakumar died on the spot while Manish was severely injured.

The driver of the SUV, Rajesh, from Karnataka, and two passengers sustained injuries. All the injured were rushed to the Chengalpet Government Hospital.

The driver of the SUV was arrested.

Police said that on Sunday night, a fruit vendor Dhanasekar (35), of Thirukazhukundram, and his family were returning home after visiting a relative in Tiruvottiyur. Their car collided head on with another vehicle, approaching city from Puducherry, near Kanathur. Four persons were killed in that accident.