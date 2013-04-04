Protest against the Koodankulam plant spilled on to sea on Wednesday, with fishermen of Tirunelveli district and activists of People Movement Against Nuclear Energy (PMANE) laying siege to Anu Vijay township, the residential quarters of the power plant employees.

However, no untoward incident was reported during the protest that began around 9 am and concluded by noon.

Fishermen from Idinthakarai, Kuthenkuly, Perumanal, Uvarai, Kooduthalai and Kootapanai took to the sea on 200 boats waving red and black flags against the plant.

The protest found favour with the shopkeepers of Koodankulam area, who kept away from business.

The protestors raised slogans against the Prime Minister and officials of the Department of Atomic Energy, under the watchful eyes of 3,000 personnel.

Police fenced the seashore to prevent the fishermen from entering the township via land and also carried out boat patrols.

PMANE coordinator S P Udayakumar said, “We organised the protest to get the support of employees of KKNP.’’ He added that PMANE would hold a meeting of supporters at Idinthakarai on April 7 along with like-minded parties such as the MDMK, VCK and PMK.