Home States Tamil Nadu

Railways to mop up Rs 4 crore from sale of derailed bogies

Published: 12th April 2013 09:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2013 09:25 AM   |  A+A-

All the 11 coaches of the Muzaffarpur-Yesvantpur Express, which derailed at Chitheri near Arakkonam on Wednesday, would be dumped in scrap, highly-placed sources with the Railways told Express.

However, the Railways would still recover around Rs 55 lakh by disposing of the scrap that includes seven sleeper and four air-conditioned coaches. 

“The derailment has badly damaged 11 compartments of the Muzaffarpur-Yesvantpur Express train attached to the East Central Railway. The coaches would be sold as scrap through e-auction,” sources said. “Through this, the Railways would recover around Rs 5 lakh from every damaged compartment,” they added.

Besides, the Railways would also claim Rs 3 lakh to Rs 4 lakh as compensation for every damaged coach.

In total, the Railways is likely to recover around Rs 4 crore from the damaged coaches, though `11.5 crore was spent towards building these bogies. While Rs 1.5 crore is spent for manufacturing an air-conditioned bogie, every sleeper coach costs Rs 75 lakh.

“Above all, the Indian Railways has to shell out a few crores for making 11 new coaches to replace the damaged ones. In general, the coaches have a life span of 10 to 15 years,” an official claimed.

Meanwhile, the Railway authorities have re-laid 200 metres of tracks on the Arakkonam-Katpadi section that were damaged in the derailment. A trade union source claimed that Rs 2 crore is spent on laying one km of rail track that comprises rails, sleeper, ballast and signal poles.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
On song at 90: Meet the Armyman turned bhajan master
Gallery
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
Braving chilly weather conditions, over 20 million pilgrims took a holy bath at Sangam-- the confluence of sacred river Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati--on the occasion of the main auspicious bathing day of 'Mauni Amavasya' on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
Staggering 1.81 crore people throng to take dip at Sangam on 'Mauni Amavasya'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp