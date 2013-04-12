Restoration work at the damaged tracks following the derailment of the Muzaffarpur-Yashvantpur Express on Wednesday, was stopped for about two hours after workers staged a protest over the poor quality of food supplied to them.

Railway sources said around 800 employees of various departments were engaged in the restoration work of the track. The work that began at 7 am on Wednesday continued through the day and night, and into the next day, till 10.30 am.

The workers were upset and alleged that they were not provided good food. Over 500 workers, most of them attached to open line staff, halted work for two hours from 7.30 pm on Thursday.

“The vegetable rice and lemon rice distributed to us were not cooked properly. Most of us had not had the food on Wednesday afternoon, yet we continued to work. About 7.30 pm, we were issued food packets. The rice and vegetables were half cooked and we were not able to eat it,” said open line staff attached to Permanent Way department.

Irked over the poor food supply, they struck work. They threw away the food and agitated. Senior Railway officials rushed to the spot and pacified the angered workers. However, they continued their protest and threw the food packets in front of the senior officials of the railways.

The officials, however, managed to persuade the workers to continue the restoration work. “Fresh food was received at 11.30 pm. Until then, most of the workers were famished. Yet, we completed the work by 10.30 am -- half an hour before the target set by general manager of Southern Railway, Rakesh Misra,” said one of the workers attached to the engineering division.