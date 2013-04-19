The Leader of Opposition and DMDK leader Vijayakant surrendered at Tirunelveli Additional District and Sessions Court III on Thursday in connection with a defamation case filed against him.

On January 10, Tirunelveli district Public Prosecutor S Muthukaruppan had filed a defamatory case against the DMDK chief Vijayakant in the Tirunelveli Principal District and Sessions Court, stating that he made defamatory remarks against the Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa at a meeting held at Palayamkottai Jawahar Ground on August 6, 2012.

The case was filed under section 199 (2) CrPC punishable under section 500 IPC.

Taking the case on file, Principal District and Sessions Court Judge Rajasekaran ordered summons to Vijayakant and transferred the case to Additional District and Sessions Court III.

When the case up for hearing on Wednesday, Vijayakant failed to appear for the third time. Following this, Additional District and Sessions Court Judge R Kamalavathy issued a non bailable warrant against the Leader of Opposition and ordered Palayamkottai Police to execute the order.

On Thursday, the DMDK chief Vijayakant came to court and surrendered before the Additional District and Sessions Court Judge Kamalavathy and filed a petition requesting to recall the warrant. The Public Prosecutor S Muthukaruppan objected to the Opposition Leader’s petition. But the Judge recalled the warrant and posted the case to June 5. When Vijayakant came out from the court media persons attempted to seek his views, however the DMDK leader avoided them. This led to a minor scuffle near the court.