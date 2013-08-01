Bus services to the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh were cancelled from Vellore since Tuesday night on account of the bandh in Andhra Pradesh in connection with the Central government’s endorsement of a separate Telangana State.

Government buses belonging to both the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation and the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation as well as private buses cancelled their operations from Vellore to various AP destinations.

Trains, however, operated as usual and was crowded at the Katpadi Railway Junction. The six daily trains including passenger trains from Vellore Cantonment to Andhra Pradesh were also crowded. Passengers to AP, mostly pilgrims to Tirupati were in for a shock on hearing about the cancelled bus services. While some decided not to undertake their journey, many opted to take the train to the neighbouring state.

More than 30 buses from Vellore to various places in Andhra Pradesh, especially Tirupati, Chittoor and Kadappa, were cancelled since Tuesday night. The buses were seen stationed at the bus stand for the whole day.

Police were seen deployed at the TN-Andhra Pradesh border near Katpadi and security at the check-posts in Christianpet and Serkadu was tightened. Lorries to AP were not operated and were seen halted at Christianpet.

Two-wheelers and cars were permitted to cross the border after thorough checks by cops.