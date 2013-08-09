Dip in inflow into Mettur
As inflows dropped significantly over last two daysthe surplus discharge from Mettur Dam has also reduced.
From over 1 lakh cusecs two days back, the inflow into the Mettur Dam dropped to 44,890 cusecs on Thursday morning and dropped further to 28,329 cusecs by evening. The level at the dam stood at 120.73 feet. The discharge was brought down to 36,968 cusecs.