As the Cauvery and its tributaries have started flowing with their usual whirls and fast undercurrents, following opening of the sluices of Mettur dam for irrigation, seven people who were taking a bath in them were drowned in four separate incidents in the delta districts on Sunday.

Three men including a software engineer were drowned at Manjakorai and their bodies were retrieved and sent for autopsy at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital.

The victims were identified as Sudheep Kumar (33), a software engineer, Nethaji Nagar in Bangalore, M Sukumar of Paramakudi and R Parthiban (30) in Aiyarmalai near Kulithalai. They were taking a bath near Manjakorai around 1 pm on Sunday, when they were drowned. They were part of a seven-member team who came to Tiruchy for a picnic. All of them entered into the water and suddenly, three of them were washed away.

At Kumbakonam, Fire and Rescue Service personnel retrieved the body of a refrigerator mechanic who drowned in the Cauvery on Sunday. K Vignesh (23) of Tirumangalakkudi and his relative Sabrinathan (40) of Mayiladuthurai went to bath in the river in Tirumangalakkudi. As Vignesh was swept away in the water current, Sabarinathan tried to rescue him. However, he was also washed away, but his body was not found.

In separate incidents, two school students drowned in Thanjavur and Tiruvarur districts.

M Abijith (11), son of Mohan, Mavathiruppu village near Tiruppanandal, drowned in the Kollidam River where he went for a bath along with friends.

In Tiruvarur district, S Venkatesh (9), son of Sankar of Kuppasamuthiram village near Valangaiman village, went missing on Saturday night. On Sunday morning, villagers found the clothes of Venkatesh lying in the bathing ghat in Kudamuruti river near his house. His body was found nearby, stuck in some bushes on the river bed.