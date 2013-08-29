A local court Thursday warned DMDK leader Vijayakant that he would be served with non-bailable warrant if he failed to appear before it for the next hearing in a defamation case filed by the state government.



The case pertained to an interview by Vijayakant to Captain TV, owned by him on October 26 last, which was allegedly treated as defamatory against Chief Minister Jayalalithaa and a criminal defamation case was filed against him.



Vijayakant, who is facing a series of defamation cases filed by the government, had to appear in the case before the Principal Sessions Judge G Chokkalingam.



Following his non-appearance, an NBW was already issued but it was later recalled after Vijayakant's counsel filed a petition assuring that the actor-turned politician would make his appearance today.



But when the case came up, counsel for Vijayakant submitted that because of his previous engagements on the eve of Krishna Jayanthi, he was unable to appear.



The judge warned that he was adjourning the matter to September 12 and if Vijayakant did not appear, he would be served with an NBW.