As many as 19 students, including three girls, fell ill after taking food at a hostel run by an NGO at Porasapalayam near here on Friday. However, the children had also taken snacks that were given to them by a parent a few days ago.

Sources said that totally 76 children were staying in a hostel run by an NGO at Porasapalayam. All the inmates consumed breakfast around 8 am. Of them, 19 complained of giddiness and headache after taking the food. All of them were rushed to the GH.

According to P Surya, a class IX student, “We were served idli and kurma for breakfast. An hour after taking the dishes some of us felt giddiness and experienced headache.” Another student said that a few of them also vomited at the hostel and alleged that the cooks were negligent in preparing the food as the warden Periasamy had gone on leave since Sunday.

Doctors attending the children said that their condition was stable. “Students complained of giddiness. We examined them thoroughly. Their condition is stable now,” Dr C Panneerselvan, a paediatrician, told.

The inmates, most of them coming from families with poor financial background, were studying at a private school in Namakkal town. They were accommodated at the hostel run by an NGO ‘Women’s Organization in Rural Development’ (WORD).

M Renera Sarala, Director of WORD, said, “Students fell ill not because of the food served in the morning. They had some snacks that were given by a parent for the past few days and probably that could have caused the illness.” Meanwhile, Health Department officials visited the hostel and held an inquiry before taking food samples for test.

It may be noted that a similar incident occurred in Velgoundanpatti on July 24 as 18 girls fell sick after taking food from a hostel run by the Backward Class Welfare Department.