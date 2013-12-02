DMK activist electrocuted

PTI By

A 35-year-old DMK activist was today electrocuted after an AIADMK flagpost, which he was allegedly trying to pull down, came into contact with a high tension power line in the bypoll-bound Yercaud constituency in the district, police said.

The incident happened following an altercation between DMK and AIADMK workers, police said, adding, he died on the spot.

The December 4 bypoll has been necessitated following the death of AIADMK MLA C Perumal with Jayalalithaa fielding his wife Saroja as the party nominee against DMK's V Maran.