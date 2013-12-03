Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa today denied having violated the model code by announcing new schemes in campaigning for AIADMK for the Yercaud bypoll and said she had only made a general statement that government would provide whatever is required for welfare of people.

"I made a general statement that whatever is required for the uplift of the people in the area would be provided. It would not be correct to link the unrelated general statement with the requirements which were brought to my notice," she said in her reply to Chief Election Commission's notice.

Election Commission of India had yesterday issued notice to the Chief Minister seeking her response before 5 PM today, on a complaint alleging that she made announcements for new schemes by the state government, while campaigning for her party candidate on November 28 in Yercaud, where bypoll will be held tomorrow.

Jayalalithaa, in her reply dated yesterday, said it was presumed from the contents of the complaint in the notice that it was made by DMK,an adversary and political rival of AIADMK.

"My speeches to the electorate were in Tamil.I never made any promise or announcement of any new schemes in any of my speeches on November 28," she said, adding that she had only referred to development schemes already implemented and under implementation in the state after she assumed charge as the Chief Minister.

"I emphatically deny that my speech was in the nature of alluding to different social and infrastructure requirements such as opening of new Health Centres etc. I mentioned in my speech that the requirements for the development of Yercaud constituency have been brought to my notice," she said.

The Chief Minister held that she had only made a general statement that government would provide whatever was required for progress of the people in Yercaud constituency. "Hence, there was no violation of the model code of conduct," she said.