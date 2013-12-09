The recent Madras High Court ruling that upheld a 2010 government order declaring about 3,383 hectares of land in Sirumalai in Dindigul district as reserve forest has put a question mark on the livelihood of about 4,000 farmers.

The court had observed that the Sirumalai Pazhathotta Vivasyigal Sangam failed to establish the farmers’ right to possession of the land, though they lived in the area since 1958. As per law, the right to possession requires three generations of living.

“Our forefathers moved to this place. We were born and brought up here. Except this land and cultivation we know nothing. If the HC decision is implemented our future would be dark,” said Sekar (47), a resident of Meenatchipuram.

The area under dispute comes under panchayaths such as Thenmalai, Sirumalai, Pazhaiyur, Puthur, and Ponnurukki in Dindigul district and Meenatchipuram in Madurai district. Azhakesan, belonging to Centre for Education and Development (an NGO), said, on the whole, there are about 4,000 families. “The fore-fathers of the farmers converted the wasteland into agricultural and horticultural land. The farmers strategically save rain water and use it for cultivation. Unlike normal banana that produce yields in 12 months, the Sirumalai banana takes 18 months, because of which they last for more than 20 days. Apart from banana, the farmers also cultivate beans, chow-chow, coffee, and pepper.”

Commenting on the verdict, C R Bijoy, an environmental rights researcher and activist, said: “According to the circular issued by Ministry of Environment and Forests (MOEF) in 1990, to regularise the forest dwelling communities who live in a particular area before 1980, all those communities who live in a land before 1980s cannot be evicted under the forest conservation act.”

Social activists argue that the judiciary did not take into account the ground reality in Sirumalai, particularly the fact that the declared lands are barren and not part of a forest. “There were no big trees having a diameter of one meter even in the areas not cultivated,” exclaims Azhagesan.

However, declaring a particular area as reserve forest did not require the presence of trees but the mentioning of forest, says C R Bijoy.