Case Against MLA, 15 Others

Orleanpet police filed a case against an MLA and 15 others for assaulting a member of the National Democratic Labour Front for distributing pamphlets regarding an appointment in Chidambaram temple.

Published: 11th December 2013 08:03 AM

Orleanpet police filed a case against an MLA and 15 others for assaulting a member of the National Democratic Labour Front for distributing pamphlets regarding an appointment in Chidambaram temple. A counter case has also been filed against the members of National Democratic Labour Front. The case against Om Shakthi Sekar, MLA, has been filed under sections of assault, rioting, criminal intimidation and use of foul language. The counter case has been filed for criminal intimidation, wrongful restraint.However, no arrest has been made so far in the incident.

