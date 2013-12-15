Police Parade Team Nabs 3 Bootleggers

Express News Service By

High drama was witnessed on Saturday during a special police parade in Tindivanam, when cops chased four people who behaved in a suspicious manner. The cops caught three of them, who turned out to be bootleggers.

According to police, when the parade neared Kedangal area, four persons, including two dressed like Sabarimala devotees, who were standing in the area, suddenly took to their heels. This raised the suspicion of the police, who started chasing the men. They managed to nab three of them, while one man gave them the slip. During interrogation, the trio revealed that they were involved in the sale of illicit arrack from Puducherry for the past three months.

The arrested were identified as M Loganathan (38), P Ponnusamy (42), both from Sendur, and E Arumugam of Melpattai.

Thirty litres of arrack was seized from them.