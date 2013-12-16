Home States Tamil Nadu

Breastfeeding rate Lowest in TN: Survey

At a time when exclusive breastfeeding for six months and continued breastfeeding till two years for infants has found global recognition as one of the most effective ways to ensure child health and survival, the latest report of the National Nutrition Monitoring Bureau (NNMB) in rural India says that in Tamil Nadu about 6 per cent of children, including those in the 0-5 months age group, are not being breast-fed at all.

Published: 16th December 2013 12:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2013 12:03 PM   |  A+A-

At a time when exclusive breastfeeding for six months and continued breastfeeding till two years for infants has found global recognition as one of the most effective ways to ensure child health and survival, the latest report of the National Nutrition Monitoring Bureau (NNMB) in rural India says that in Tamil Nadu about 6 per cent of children, including those in the 0-5 months age group, are not being breast-fed at all.

The latest report, which is part of the third repeat diet and nutrition survey conducted by the NNMB in select rural villages across the country, found that the State has the highest proportion of infants not being breast-fed. According to the survey, Tamil Nadu tops the list in the proportion of children not breast-fed in all age groups covered — 0-5 months, 6-11 months and 12-35 months.

In the 0-5 months category, 5.8 per cent of children are not breast-fed. This climbs to 16.7 per cent in the 6-11 months category and about 70 per cent in the 12-35 months category.

Moreover, not only does Tamil Nadu top the list of states with highest proportion of children who are not breast-fed, it also stands far apart from the other nine states. For instance, in the 0-5 months age group, though Kerala stands second, its proportion is less than half of that of Tamil Nadu at 2.3 per cent. In comparison, the national average stands at just 0.8 per cent. Similarly, in the 6-11 months age group, Madhya Pradesh stands second, with 3.5 per cent. In the 12-35 months group too, MP comes second at 51.8 per cent, but far better than Tamil Nadu.

Experts said issues like absence of adequate support and guidance by elders in the family could have led to the situation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
On song at 90: Meet the Armyman turned bhajan master
Gallery
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
Braving chilly weather conditions, over 20 million pilgrims took a holy bath at Sangam-- the confluence of sacred river Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati--on the occasion of the main auspicious bathing day of 'Mauni Amavasya' on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
Staggering 1.81 crore people throng to take dip at Sangam on 'Mauni Amavasya'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp