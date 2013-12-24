Home States Tamil Nadu

Milk Procurement Price Raised

Producers to get `3 more per litre from New Year’s Day, but consumer cost won’t go up, says chief minister

Published: 24th December 2013 07:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2013 07:37 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa on Monday announced that milk procurement prices by the State-owned Tamil Nadu Cooperative Milk Producers Federation Limited (Aavin) would be hiked with effect from the New Year’s Day.   However, the selling price of milk would not be hiked keeping in mind the interests of the consumers, she said. The procurement price for cow’s milk would be hiked from `20 per litre to `23 while the hike for buffalo milk would be from `28 per litre to `31.

The measure would benefit 22.50 lakh milk producers to the tune of `273.75 crore per annum. Last time, the procurement price was hiked on November 17, 2011.

Decisions to these effect were taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa at the Secretariat to consider the demand of the milk producers’ associations to hike the procurement price.

In a statement here, the Chief Minister said the procurement price of milk has been hiked in view of the increase in input costs which included prices of cattle feed and milch cows, wages for workers, medical expenses for cattle besides the decision of the neighbouring States to increase the procurement price.

Finance Minister O Panneerselvam, Electricity Minister Natham R Viswanathan, Municipal Administration Minister KP Munusamy, Housing Minister R Vaithilingam, Dairy Development Minister V Moorthy, Aavin Chairman A Miller and senior officials took part in the meeting, offical sources said.

