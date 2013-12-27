Avoid Over-the-counter Drugs, Says Nobel Laureate

Express News Service By

Consumption of over-the-counter antibiotics can result patients developing drug resistance, said Nobel laureate Venkatraman Ramakrishnan.

The structural biologist was addressing a gathering at Sankara Nethralaya after his lecture on antibiotics and ribosomes.

He said, in India people are increasingly buying antibiotics over the counter and this could lead to the development of resistance. “There is an overuse of antibiotics. It is bad to buy drugs over the counter even for headache and cold. People are dissatisfied if a doctor suggests that the patient drink warm fluids. He would consult another doctor. Further, they stop taking medicines once they feel better. This practice will only result in the growth of resistance,” he said.

Venkatraman, who made a presentation on how ribosomes can be used to understand antibiotics, said, proper hygiene is important to control infection. “We need a multipronged approach, including diagnostic kits, finding when and what occurred and maintaining proper sanitation,” he said, and added that in the West there was a drop in infection decades back due to proper drainage facility.

He also suggested that developing diagnostics, vaccines, new drugs and novel therapies were ways for scientists to create strategies to contain antimicrobial resistance. R Rajagopal, president, Vision Research Foundation, Rama Rajaram, advisor, Dr HN Madhavan, Research Head, Sankara Nethralaya were also present at the event.