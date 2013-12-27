Home States Tamil Nadu

Fishermen Talks: CM Discusses Plan

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa recently held a high-level meeting at the Secretariat to work out the modalities of possibly setting up a talks table between Sri Lankan and Indian fishermen organisations.

The meeting on Monday was attended by Finance and Public Works Minister O Panneerselvam, Electricity, Prohibition and Excise Minister Natham R Viswanathan, Municipal Administration, Rural Development, Law, Courts and Prisons Minister K P Munusamy, Housing and Urban Development Minister R Vaith-

ilingam, Fisheries Minister K Jayapal, Chief Secretary Sheela Balakrishnan, Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries Secretary S Vijaykumar and Fisheries Director S Munianathan.

The Chief Minister had in September written to Prime Minister Manmohan Singh asking him to take steps to hold talks between fishermen organisations of both countries here in December. She had demanded that the Tamil Nadu government be included as a stakeholder in the talks.

Jayalalithaa’s letter to the PM had come after fishermen organisations petitioned her to help organise the talks. Representatives of the organisation expressed a keen interest in finding a solution to the issue, and sought Jayalalithaa’s intervention after meeting with Sri Lanka’s Economic Development Minister Basil Rajapaksa in New Delhi in July.

Remand Extended

Meanwhile, in Colombo, a Magistrate’s court in the East Sri Lankan town of Trincomalee on Thursday extended to January 6, the remand of 171 TN fishermen who had been arrested for poaching in Lankan waters.

Currently, there are 227 TN fishermen and 77 vessels in custody in North and East Sri Lanka. There are 213 Lankan fishermen and 40 boats in detention in South Indian States. Of these, 170 fishermen and 32 boats are in TN, according to Sri Lankan Director General of Fisheries, Nimal Hettiarachchi.

The Lankan Minister of Fisheries, Dr Rajitha Senaratne, said the government would seek continual remand of TN fishermen so long as Lankan fishermen continue in TN jail as remand prisoners.

