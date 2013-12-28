The spread of Foot and Mouth Disease is under control in the State, thanks to the measures initiated by the Department of Animal Husbandry during the past 20 days, claimed Dr R Palaniswamy, director of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Sciences.

Addressing a one-day state-level seminar on ‘control and prevention of economically important and emerging diseases of livestock and poultry’, organised by the Institute of Veterinary and Preventive Medicine (IVPM) at Ranipet on Friday, Palaniswamy said, while FMD was considered to be causing deaths among young animals, incidences of mortality among adult animals were also noticed in some pockets in the State for the first time.

Vellore, Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam districts reported around 100 such deaths, while in some pockets there were simultaneous occurrence of FMD and Hemorrhagic septicemia (HS), which gained momentum when the animal was stressed due to FMD. The severity of the disease outbreak was more where the vaccination coverage was thin, he said.

Palaniswamy said, as soon as the outbreak of FMD was confirmed, the Animal Husbandry Department sent its top officials to the spot and initiated measures to control the spread of the disease. Unvaccinated animals were identified and mopping up operations in the disease-free areas were carried out by several teams, he added.

The director, while underlining the importance of 100 per cent vaccination coverage, also pointed out that the responsibility was to create awareness among the cattle owners about the vaccination to reduce mortality while maintaining optimum milk production.

Dwelling at length on the globalised trade of animals and animal products, he said the goal should be to contain the spread of communicable diseases.

The role of veterinarians should be to sensitise farmers on the emerging opportunities provided by the international market for animal products. He also stressed on the importance of movement and transportation of animals on a regular basis to keep a check on the spread of various diseases. “Controlling diseases is more difficult than preventing them,” he reasoned.

Dr Gunasekaran, director of Kind Institute, in Chennai, explained the role of vaccines in managing animal and human diseases. He also spoke on the importance of reporting of diseases and death of animals. He suggested involving NGOs and veterinarians in vaccination drives to supplement the initiatives of the government.

Dr Saravanan, ARO of IVPM, explained how various vaccines were being produced by the institute using the biofermentor technology, which would help in scaling the production according to the requirements. Earlier, the seminar was inaugurated by the revenue divisional officer Dr Priyadarshini.