CM Grants Rs 68 Crore for Water to K-town

Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa allocated Rs 68.10 crore towards implementing a combined drinking water supply scheme for 12 village pan

Published: 29th December 2013 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2013 10:00 AM   |  A+A-

COMETH THE HOUR: Chief Minister J Jayalalitha and Finance Minister O Panneerselvam arrive at the Secretariat to present the Budget on Thursday.

chayats under the Radhapuram and Valliyur panchayat unions located around Koodankulam Nuclear Power Plant (KNPP) on  Saturday.

Chief Minister Jayalalithaa also accorded Rs 87 lakh as annual maintenance cost for the project that would be catered  from river Thamirabarani as its source.  

The 12 village panchayats to be benefited by this new drinking water supply project include Koodankulam.

 People living in 100 rural habitations coming under these village panchayats would get 55 litres of protected drinking water per day through this project to be implemented as part of the scheme for the development of the areas surrounding the KNPP.

