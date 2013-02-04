An application has been filed for geographical indication (GI) of ‘Dindigul locks’ by the Dindigul Lock Workers Industrial Co-operative Society last week.

Talking to reporters in Thanjavur on Sunday, P Sanjai Gandhi, president of Intellectual Property Attorney Association and Additional Government Pleader, said, the Madurai District Gazetteer published by W Francis in 1906, has mentioned that manufacturing of Dindigul locks had been going on for over 100 years. The Madurai Gazetteer published by Dr B S Baliga in 1960 also recorded the manufacture of Dindigul locks for over 150 years. “The Dindigul locks are famous for their traditional design, safety and quality raw materials,” he added.

In the application filed with the Geographical Indications Registry, in Chennai, the various types of Dindigul locks, their manufacturing processes, the areas in Dindigul like Nagalnagar, Nallampatti, Kodaiparaipatti, Yagappanpatti, Kamalapatti and other details are mentioned, Sanjai Gandhi said.

“As many as 75 artisans who make Thanjavur art plates have submitted applications to get authorised users certificates, recently,” he added.

Similarly, seven cooperative societies including Salem Silk Handloom Weavers’ Society, Salem Sowdeswari Silk Handloom Weavers Society, Ammapettai Silk Handloom Weavers Society have applied for authorised user certificates for Salem white silk dhoti, which was already registered for geographical indication, Sanjai Gandhi said.

The patent agent examination is being conducted by the Union government on May 4, 5 at New Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai and Nagpur, he added.