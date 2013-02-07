Actress and DMK member Khushboo's house was attacked by a group of people following an interview she gave to a Tamil magazine in which she repeated the party line that the general council would decide on the next leader, said police.



Police suspect that DMK cadres may have been behind the attack.



The actress's views apparently enraged DMK cadres owing allegiance to M.K. Stalin, party treasurer and son of party president M.Karunanidhi.



Shouting slogans, a group of people hurled stones at the windows of the actress's house, smashing some panes and windscreen of her car. The actress was away in Tiruchirapalli (Trichy), around 350 km from here, to attend a wedding, at the time of the attack.



As the actress emerged from her hotel in Trichy, a group of people flung their footwear at her.



In her interview, Khushboo had said that Karunanidhi had proposed the name of Stalin as the next party chief. She said the party's general council would decide on the next leader.



Karunanidhi too had earlier said that who would lead the party after him would be decided by the general council.



Speaking to reporters in Trichy, Khushboo said she had been misquoted by the magazine.



DMK officials said the actress had tried to discuss the matter with Stalin, but could not.