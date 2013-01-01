‘Sivakasi’ Jayalakshmi convicted in 4 cases

Express News Service By

‘Sivakasi’ Jayalakshmi, a mother of two, who had shot into media limelight in 2004 when she was accused of having relationships with eight policemen, including a Superintendent of Police, was on Monday convicted in four separate cheating cases registered by the CBI.

Holding her guilty of the charges, Chief Judicial Magistrate Vadamalai imposed concurrent prison sentences of 11 months in each case. However, he said the sentences would be set off against the 18 months period which she had served in jail while in judicial custody soon after her arrest in 2004. The judge also imposed a fine of Rs 2,500 in each of the cases.

The CBI had registered 8 cheating cases against her in Tiruchy, Kovai and Madurai. In October last year, she was acquitted in another cheating case filed by a Kovai jeweller. Another case against her is pending before the Sankarankoil JM in Nellai district.

Investigation in the case was taken over by the CBI on Madras HC directions. In the first case, one Shanmuga Sundari of Karur had alleged that Jayalakshmi had collected Rs1 lakh from her, promising a Government job. Later she failed to get her the job or return the money. In another case, a Karur-based man had charged her with swindling Rs 1 lakh on a fake promise of obtaining a petrol station licence. Two jewellers in Madurai filed separate cases alleging that Jayalakshmi had defrauded them by not paying for the jewels which she had purchased from them.