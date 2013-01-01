Home States Tamil Nadu

‘Sivakasi’ Jayalakshmi convicted in 4 cases

Awarded 11 months jail term; slapped `2,500 penalty in each case

Published: 01st January 2013 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2013 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

‘Sivakasi’ Jayalakshmi, a mother of two, who had shot into media limelight in 2004 when she was accused of having relationships with eight policemen, including a Superintendent of Police, was on Monday convicted in four separate cheating cases registered by the CBI.

Holding her guilty of the charges, Chief Judicial Magistrate Vadamalai imposed concurrent prison sentences of 11 months in each case. However, he said the sentences would be set off against the 18 months period which she had served in jail while in judicial custody soon after her arrest in 2004. The judge also imposed a fine of Rs 2,500 in each of the cases.

The CBI had registered 8 cheating cases against her in Tiruchy, Kovai and Madurai. In October last year, she was acquitted in another cheating case filed by a Kovai jeweller. Another case against her is pending before the Sankarankoil JM in Nellai district.

Investigation in the case was taken over by the CBI on Madras HC directions. In the first case, one Shanmuga Sundari of Karur had alleged that Jayalakshmi had collected Rs1 lakh from her, promising a Government job. Later she failed to get her the job or return the money. In another case, a Karur-based man had charged her with swindling Rs 1 lakh on a fake promise of obtaining a petrol station licence. Two jewellers in Madurai filed separate cases alleging that Jayalakshmi had defrauded them by not paying for the jewels which she had purchased from them.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
What will be in store for Amaravati in 2019
Governor Banwarilal Purohit flags of New Indian Express-UP Government Kumbh Mela float
Gallery
Braving chilly weather conditions, over 20 million pilgrims took a holy bath at Sangam-- the confluence of sacred river Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati--on the occasion of the main auspicious bathing day of 'Mauni Amavasya' on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
Staggering 1.81 crore people throng to take dip at Sangam on 'Mauni Amavasya'
India overcame a disastrous start to earn a hard-fought 35-run win over New Zealand in the fifth ODI Sunday to finish the series with a 4-1 scoreline in their favour, proving the heavy loss at Hamilton was an aberration. (Photo | AP)
India beat New Zealand by 35 runs at Wellington, clinch ODI series 4-1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp