6 fined for consuming venison

Six persons of Kudipali village were arrested for consuming the meat of a dead spotted deer during the late hours of Monday in Gudiyattam Range. They were released on Tuesday after they paid a fine of Rs 15,000 each.

Officials said Baskar (48), Devendran (27), Kuttiyappan (20), Seenan (45), Dass (50) and Rangasamy (55) of Kudipalli, bordering Moredhana Reserve Forest area were held for cooking the meat which was classified as a Schedule III animal. After each of them paid a fine of Rs 15,000 they were allowed to go, the ranger said.