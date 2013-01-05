Home States Tamil Nadu

Tiruvannamalai first district in TN to have full profile of differently-abled

Published: 05th January 2013 10:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2013 10:46 AM   |  A+A-

The Tiruvannamalai district administration has created an online database of over 34,500 differently-abled persons in the district and uploaded it on the government website. The year-long effort by it has put the district in the number one position in the State, for creating and publishing online the entire profile of differently-abled persons, to make the government welfare schemes more effective by reaching out to beneficiaries.

The District Differently Abled Welfare Office (DDAWO) list on the district’s official website -- www.tiruvannamalai.nic.in -- has become the source for all details of the 34,958 identified and officially designated differently-abled persons. The list has the entire profile of every differently abled person -- including the national identity card number, nature and percentage of disability, age, sex, address and benefits availed under various schemes. The details are available on the website under village, block and municipality categories.

“The objective of creating the online database of the differently-abled persons is to bridge the gap in delivery system of welfare schemes. It is also aimed at ensuring transparency and accountability in implementing the schemes,” Collector Dr Vijay Pingale told Express. He launched the DDAWO list online at a programme held at Chetpet on Friday.

At present the multi-government departments were involved in distributing the financial assistance, scholarship and accessories for the differently-abled under 42 schemes. “The database will help officials identify deserving beneficiaries under various schemes at the click of a mouse. We are the first district in the State to compile and upload the data of the differently-abled online,” the Collector said.

The district administration and DDAWO have generated funds to tune of Rs 7 lakh from philanthropists and NGOs to develop a software at a cost of Rs 2 lakh, to compile the data.

“It took us a year to complete the entire process,” DDAW officer of Vellore and in-charge of Tiruvannamalai B Charles Prabakaran said.

